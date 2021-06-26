Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,210,755 shares.The stock last traded at $51.76 and had previously closed at $53.37.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 265,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.