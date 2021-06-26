LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Comparison

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 6.51% 23.05% 9.19% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LCI Industries and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.18 $158.44 million $6.49 20.07 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 125.49 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

