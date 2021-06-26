Lead Wallet (LEAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,026.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $146,026.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.