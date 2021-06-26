Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 265.80 ($3.47). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 12,398,323 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.13. The company has a market cap of £15.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

In related news, insider George Lewis acquired 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Also, insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

