Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.56.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

