Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.56.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
