Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

