Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

