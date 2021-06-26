Lido Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,493 shares of company stock worth $1,494,627. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

