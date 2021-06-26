Lido Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

PH stock opened at $301.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.58 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

