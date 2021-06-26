Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,681 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 96,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,627. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

