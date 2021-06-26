Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

