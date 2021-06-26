Lido Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 342,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,835,000 after buying an additional 219,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $237.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.