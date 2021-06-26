Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,938 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

