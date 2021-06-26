Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.78. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 101,951 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

