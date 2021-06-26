Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

