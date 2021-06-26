Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $111,512.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,061.88 or 0.99799582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.