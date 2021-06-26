LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after buying an additional 147,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

