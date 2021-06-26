Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Buys 181,904 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 47.22 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

