Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.67. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

