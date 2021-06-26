London Co. of Virginia Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,281. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

