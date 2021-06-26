London Co. of Virginia Grows Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.63% of Graham worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $629.71. 460,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $650.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

