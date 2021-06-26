London Co. of Virginia Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE TRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 301,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a P/E ratio of -522.67 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

