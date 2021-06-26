London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Matson were worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

MATX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 874,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,282,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.