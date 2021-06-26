Loop Capital Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

