LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

