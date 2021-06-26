LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

