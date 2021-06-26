LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

