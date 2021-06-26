LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

