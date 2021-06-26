LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,577.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $215.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $216.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.