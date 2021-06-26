LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

