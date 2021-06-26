Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 86,228 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.