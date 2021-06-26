Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

