Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 123,945 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of FTCV opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

