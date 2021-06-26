LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €748.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €661.00 ($777.65).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €673.60 ($792.47) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €643.31.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.