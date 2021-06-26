M3F Inc. Increases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares accounts for 8.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 0.60% of Eastern Bankshares worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 1,622,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,259. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

