M3F Inc. Sells 12,611 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 0.29% of Home Bancorp worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

