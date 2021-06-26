MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 788,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

