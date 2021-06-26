MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $77,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

