Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

