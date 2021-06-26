Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.