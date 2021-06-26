Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Up to $92.93

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.93, but opened at $95.74. Magna International shares last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 50,963 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

