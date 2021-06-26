Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

