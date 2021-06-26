Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

