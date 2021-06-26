Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.77. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 7,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

