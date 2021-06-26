Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

