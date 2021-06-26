MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

