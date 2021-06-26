MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $467.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

