MarketPeak (PEAK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00593246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.