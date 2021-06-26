Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $1,561.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00577121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 942,971,401 coins and its circulating supply is 485,946,246 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

