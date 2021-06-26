Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $166,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. 6,748,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

